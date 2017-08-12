Storms Moving Across North Texas; Some Severe

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Thunderstorms are beginning to develop this afternoon across North Texas. Some hail may accompany some of the stronger storms. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the primary threat through the overnight hours. Greatest potential for flooding may occur in our NE counties where the highest rainfall totals are expected.



Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

