Shreveport Spared Major Damage

Hurricane Laura pushed northeast along the Texas-Louisiana border after making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning.

Residents in Shreveport were warned to prepare for hurricane conditions as the storm hit by midday.

By Thursday afternoon, many residents were breathing a sigh of relief in Shreveport – Bossier City.

Clean-up efforts began in neighborhoods across the city as the storm weakened and stayed to the east.

Shreveport experienced heavy rainfall and wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, toppling trees and littering neighborhoods with debris.

Southwestern Electric Power Company reported 112,000 customers in northwest and central Louisiana were without power following the storm.

“We had a lot of wind, a lot of rain,” said James Traver. “But we slept comfortably and we still have electricity and all so we were blessed.”

Shreveport is expecting four to six inches of rain through Thursday night.