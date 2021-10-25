Showers & Storms to Impact North Texas by Mid-Week, Cooler Temps Coming

A powerful storm system on the west coast will affect North Texas by the middle of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the area by early Wednesday morning.

Unseasonably warm weather will be the dominant theme Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s. In addition, the humidity will return Tuesday thanks to a strong south wind.

The storm system out west will approach by Tuesday night. As it draws near, thunderstorms will develop well to the west of DFW after dark.

These storms will have the potential to become severe with a threat for high winds, hail, and even tornadoes -- mainly in the "enhanced" area.

DFW will likely experience these storms in a somewhat weakened state by Wednesday morning. However, they could still pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy downpours. The rain should move out quickly, leaving us with dry and cooler weather by late morning Wednesday.

In the wake of Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will be more like fall in the second half of the week. Furthermore, a very strong north wind will take hold on Thursday. Thankfully, the weekend looks nice for any trick-or-treat plans.

