LIVE RADAR: Showers Possible Saturday Morning

We're wrapping up the workweek just as it began -- with several bands of downpours bringing much-needed rainfall.

The bulk of the rain moved in by mid to late morning. Much of the afternoon was wet before storms cleared out mid-afternoon. The second round of storms Friday night developed from the west and could linger into Saturday morning.

The rain, while heavy at times, was not severe, though there was some lightning and claps of thunder. The primary threat was moderate to heavy rainfall.

Showers will continue Friday night, but no severe weather is expected. The showers are also likely to stretch into Saturday morning as well, although it should be much lighter by then.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures on Friday remained chilly, in the 50s all day.

Rain totals could exceed two inches across North Texas by Saturday afternoon.

After the rain ends, the rest of the weekend looks mostly dry. While Saturday will remain on the cool side, Sunday looks milder, as does Halloween on Monday.

Futurecast images showing expected rainfall are below.