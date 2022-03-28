Severe Weather Threat Tuesday Night Into Wednesday Morning

Our next severe weather risk arrives Tuesday night as an upper-level storm system and associated cold front move through North Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center placed the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most severe risk of storms, we're under a 2.

As storms move through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado will be possible.

As the line of storms shifts east Wednesday morning, damaging winds will then be the primary threat.

TIMING

Our forecast models have a line of stops developing just before midnight Tuesday.

The storms will move through the DFW area between 2-5 a.m. Wednesday.

By 6 a.m., storms will be in eastern counties and move into East Texas.

Once the storms clear Wednesday, the remainder of the day will be dry. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will gusty through the day coming in from the northwest 30-40 mph.

