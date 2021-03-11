Severe Weather Threat Possible This Weekend

Expect warm, humid and windy conditions to persist in North Texas through the remainder of the week. A few spotty showers will be possible Thursday through Saturday morning with highs in the 70s to around 80.

After a relatively dry week, rain and storm chances will increase in coverage late Saturday into Sunday morning as a strong storm system moves through the Plains.

This system could bring blizzard-like conditions, along with up to three feet of snow to the Rockies and High Plains.

A dry line will push through late Saturday or early Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to North Texas.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in West Texas and move eastward as a squall line overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

A few storms could be strong to briefly severe with large hail and wind damage, but the line should weaken as it moves across North Texas early Sunday morning, clearing our eastern counties by midday.

Rain and storms will end from west to east, and the rest of Sunday will be dry with increasing sunshine.

Don't forget to spring forward one hour Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Also, now is a good time to prepare your home and family for fire and severe weather.