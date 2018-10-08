Cold Front Brings Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to DFW Tuesday

A cold front brought heavy showers and thunderstorms to North Texas Tuesday.

A round of strong to severe storms started moving across the metroplex about 7:30 a.m. and lasted until late in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Warning for Hill County shortly after 9 a.m. after radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. The warning was allowed to expire at 10 a.m.

The threat of storms diminished after the cold front moved through the area.

Cooler, drier, and more tranquil weather returns Wednesday. A nice stretch of fall weather can be expected for a few days. But rain will likely return over the weekend.