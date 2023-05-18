Severe Weather Friday Includes Scattered Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds

Severe storms will be possible Friday with the passage of a strong cold front. The timing will be late Friday afternoon through the early part of the night.

The Storm Prediction Center has paced North Texas under the slight risk category (image below).

Any storm that does develop could be capable of producing damaging winds (winds in excess of 60 mph) or hail.

Storms will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone will see thunderstorms. One forecast model (image below) shows the hit-and-miss nature of the storms expected Friday.

Overall, the chance of storms is 40%. Planning on staying weather aware on Friday in case one of these storms develops nearby.

Storms will clear the area late Friday night. The weather this weekend is looking beautiful. Expect highs near 80 degrees, northerly winds and low humidity.

