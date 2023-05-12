LIVE RADAR: Severe T-Storm Watch, Flood Watch West of DFW With Rainy Weekend Ahead

An active weather pattern is setting up across North Texas as we head into the weekend.

The highest rain chances will be Friday evening through Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect until 2 a.m. for counties west of Dallas-Fort Worth.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday evening through Sunday evening for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Wise and Young counties. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible in this area.

By evening, a chance of thunderstorms will return. These storms will likely drop down from the northwest and could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

Rain chances will be high on both Saturday and Sunday with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Even still, it won't rain the entire weekend.

Prolonged periods of dry weather will allow for some outdoor activities, but you'll definitely want to have a "plan B" in case you get caught beneath one of the numerous downpours.

If you have outdoor plans for graduation or Mother's Day, you should have a backup plan just in case.

A few strong storms are possible each day, but the overall severe weather threat remains low as shear levels will stay limited.

Make sure you are staying weather aware and always remember: turn around, don't drown.