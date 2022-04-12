At 4:19 p.m., the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bosque, Comanche, Erath and Hamilton counties until 5:15 p.m. for radar indicated wind of 60 mph and radar indicated hail of 1 inch.

At 4:19 p.m., the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Jack, Mills, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Stephens, Wise and Young counties until 9 p.m.

At 4:23 p.m., the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Mills counties until 4:45 p.m. for radar indicated wind of 60 mph and radar indicated hail of 1 inch.

