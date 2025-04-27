Strong to severe storms pushed out of North Texas on Wednesday, after dumping several inches of much-needed rain across the Metroplex.

More than two inches of rain fell across most of the Metroplex, leading to several Flash Flood Warnings.

A Flood Watch remains is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for portions of east of DFW including Delta, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Red River and Van Zandt Counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Anderson, Freestone and Limestone Counties until midnight.

This system will clear out into Thursday morning leading to a mostly sunny day. Expect highs into the mid-80s. Additional rain and storm chances are possible by Friday morning.

