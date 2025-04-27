severe weather

Flood Watch revised as heavy rain moves out of North Texas overnight

After a very stormy Wednesday, Thursday should be mostly sunny

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Strong to severe storms pushed out of North Texas on Wednesday, after dumping several inches of much-needed rain across the Metroplex.

More than two inches of rain fell across most of the Metroplex, leading to several Flash Flood Warnings.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A Flood Watch remains is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for portions of east of DFW including Delta, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Red River and Van Zandt Counties.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Anderson, Freestone and Limestone Counties until midnight.

This system will clear out into Thursday morning leading to a mostly sunny day. Expect highs into the mid-80s. Additional rain and storm chances are possible by Friday morning.

Make sure you have the NBC DFW app downloaded and keep checking back for additional updates!

WEATHER EXPERTS

Forecast Apr 25

NBC 5 Forecast: Drying trend into Thursday; More storms by Friday

weather quiz Apr 21

Weather Quiz: Tornado record in a year

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us