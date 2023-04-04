Hail, Strong Winds and Tornadoes Possible in Overnight Severe Storms

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected again late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The worst of the weather will primarily be east of Interstate 35. An enhanced (level 3) risk includes Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mineola to Texarkana.

Ahead of the dryline, a few storms may develop before sunset this evening. This activity will be very isolated, but any storm that can develop could become severe.

OVERNIGHT STORMS

A higher chance for strong to severe storms will arrive with a cold front late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Hail, high winds and even a few tornadoes will be possible.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings, especially as storms are expected to move in while most are sleeping.

