weather

Hail, Strong Winds and Tornadoes Possible in Overnight Severe Storms

Severe storms are possible as a cold front sweeps into North Texas

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected again late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The worst of the weather will primarily be east of Interstate 35. An enhanced (level 3) risk includes Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mineola to Texarkana.

Ahead of the dryline, a few storms may develop before sunset this evening. This activity will be very isolated, but any storm that can develop could become severe.

OVERNIGHT STORMS

A higher chance for strong to severe storms will arrive with a cold front late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Hail, high winds and even a few tornadoes will be possible.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings, especially as storms are expected to move in while most are sleeping.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.

Weather Connection

forecast Apr 1

NBC 5 Forecast: Severe Storms Possible Overnight

weather quiz 43 mins ago

Weather Quiz: Hail

This article tagged under:

weatherstorms
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us