Severe Storms Possible on Thursday

Another round of severe weather is possible on Thursday as our next system swings into North Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region included in a level 2 (slight risk) for severe storms.

NBC 5 Weather Experts

Two rounds of severe weather are possible on Thursday. The first round of storms look to develop by midday, especially for areas along and east of I-35. The second round comes by late Thursday afternoon as the dryline moves east into the area.

Large hail, high winds and even a few tornadoes are possible as this severe weather pushes into North Texas. Make sure you have a plan in place and multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

A strong cold front will arrive Thursday night with temperatures tumbling in its wake. If you've already done some work to your garden, you may need to cover sensitive vegetation. A freeze will be possible across parts of the region on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.