Severe Storms Possible on Friday

Thursday's weather will be the calm before the storm with widespread clouds and highs in the 60s. By late Thursday afternoon, a few sprinkles will be possible. Otherwise, most will stay dry.

That changes Friday when an upper-level storm system sweeps through the Southern Plains. Gulf moisture will be spreading north, and that will set the stage for the possibility for strong to severe storms.

A few showers and isolated storms will be possible Friday morning, but the coverage and intensity of storms will increase Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Storms will likely impact the Dallas Fort Worth area between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

All of North Texas has been placed in a slight risk for severe weather for Friday afternoon and evening.

All modes of severe weather will be possible including locally heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. This type of weather is not unusual for April in Texas, so be sure to remain weather-aware.

Quiet weather returns in time for the weekend.

