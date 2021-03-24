Severe Storms Possible Late Wednesday

There's a risk for severe weather late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

The primary threats will be large hail with damaging winds and a low tornado threat.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first half of Wednesday will dry, mostly sunny and warm, followed by another round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and night.

A cluster of strong to severe storms will likely develop over western North Texas late Wednesday afternoon and move east Wednesday night. Storms could impact the Dallas-Fort Worth area as early as 5 p.m. but, more likely between 7 to 9 p.m.

Not all storms will be severe, but the strongest storms are capable of up to quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Most of North Texas is in the "slight" risk category.

Another round of storms will be possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning along and behind a cold front. Large hail is the primary threat.

Be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Expect a decent soaking, especially from Dallas-Fort Worth to the east. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch will be possible.

Quiet weather conditions return Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Monday.