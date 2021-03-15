Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday and Early Wednesday

Severe weather season is here and our next round of storms could turn severe.

A strong storm system and associated cold front will move through North Texas starting Tuesday. A line of storms will develop Tuesday evening-night to our west and move east through Wednesday morning.

All storms exit North Texas by early Wednesday afternoon.

Most of North Texas has been placed under a marginal risk for severe storms. Areas northeast along the Red River have a slight risk.

Stronger storms will be capable of producing hail and winds in excess of 60 miles per hour.

The remainder of the week will be dry.

