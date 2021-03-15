spring weather

Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday and Early Wednesday

A line of showers and storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday could bring damaging winds and hail

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Severe weather season is here and our next round of storms could turn severe.

A strong storm system and associated cold front will move through North Texas starting Tuesday. A line of storms will develop Tuesday evening-night to our west and move east through Wednesday morning.

All storms exit North Texas by early Wednesday afternoon.

Most of North Texas has been placed under a marginal risk for severe storms. Areas northeast along the Red River have a slight risk.

Stronger storms will be capable of producing hail and winds in excess of 60 miles per hour.

The remainder of the week will be dry.

Read the latest forecast here.

