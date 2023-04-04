Severe Storms Possible Late Today into Early Wednesday

Another round of strong to severe storms are expected again late today into early Wednesday. The worst of the weather will primarily be east of I-35. An enhanced (level 3) risk includes Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mineola to Texarkana.

Ahead of the dryline, a few storms may develop before sunset this evening. This activity will be very isolated but any storm that is able to develop could become severe.

A higher chance for strong to severe storms will arrive with a cold front late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Hail, high winds and even a few tornadoes will be possible.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings, especially as storms are expected to move in while most are sleeping.

