Hail, Tornadoes Possible With Storm System Wednesday Evening

An active weather pattern takes hold this week across North Texas

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

NBC Universal, Inc.

A storm system will bring a cold front and chances of strong to severe storms Wednesday evening, including the potential for hail and some tornadoes.

Strong winds that blew across North Texas Tuesday will diminish in the evening hours. A Wind Advisory issued for winds reaching 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph will expire at 6 p.m.

The cold front will move into North Texas Wednesday evening along with chances for strong to severe thunderstorms. The storms will develop near Interstate 35 close to the Red River and move east.

Initially, there will be a chance of large hail and damaging winds. While the tornado threat is low, a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area that includes much of North Texas in the risk zone.

The storms will eventually form a line as they move into East Texas.

Much colder air will arrive at the end of the week. High temperatures by Thursday and Friday will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

VALENTINE'S DAY 'NIGHT' FORECAST

If you have plans with your sweetheart for Valentine's evening, it will be dry with clear and breezy conditions.

