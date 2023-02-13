LIVE RADAR: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of North Texas

A storm system will bring a cold front and chances of strong to severe storms Wednesday, including the potential for hail and tornadoes.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s areawide. Accompanying the spring-like warmth will be a chance of spring-like storms Wednesday evening.

Storms will initially form to the northwest of DFW and then develop into a broken line of storms as they approach the Metroplex. Not everyone will see storms, but those that do could briefly experience severe weather. The severe threat includes the possibility of large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low, but can't be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area that includes much of North Texas in the risk zone.

Temperatures are expected to be much colder Thursday with a strong north wind. High temperatures by Thursday and Friday will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday Futurecast