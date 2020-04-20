Severe Storm Threat Wednesday

We are in the middle of severe weather season. Some North Texas cities saw hail with storms that developed Sunday. Our next chance for storms arrives mid-week.

A strong upper-level weather system will approach the area Tuesday night. As a warm front lifts north through the region a few storms will be possible.

Wednesday morning could begin with some strong to severe thunderstorms. As the cold front associated with this storm system, some severe storms could develop during the afternoon hours. The threat will shift east as the day wears on. By Wednesday evening storms exit.

The main threats this week will be for hail, damaging wind and localized flooding in areas that receive heavy rain.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.