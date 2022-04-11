LIVE RADAR: Severe Storm Chances This Week; What to Expect and When

Storm chances are on the horizon for North Texas over the next couple of days with the possibility of severe weather.

For most, Monday's storm chance will hold off until the late afternoon and early evening. Overall, it's a low chance for DFW, with a better chance to the northeast.

For much of the day, thunderstorm development will be suppressed by "the cap" (warmer air aloft). However, if this cap breaks later today, storms could become severe with a threat of damaging winds and hail.

Much of North Texas is in the "slight" risk category Monday for severe weather.

There's a higher chance for storms late Tuesday when much of North Texas will be in the "enhanced" severe threat category.

These storms will also have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes. The timing for these storms looks to be after 3 p.m.

The storm chances will carry over into Wednesday morning before a cold front pushes through.

The bottom line is to stay alert for possible severe weather later today and especially Tuesday into Wednesday. Review your tornado safety plan and know where to go in the event a warning is issued for your area.

Today's weather will be marked by a warm southwest breeze. Gusts to 30 mph will be possible. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a high near 90 in DFW.

