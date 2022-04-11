LIVE RADAR: Severe Weather Risk Tuesday and Wednesday; What to Expect and When

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as the next round of storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, and also early Wednesday morning.

The overall coverage of storms is expected to be limited, so not everyone will see rain. In fact, there will likely only be a few storms that develop.

However, ingredients will be in place for any storms to become severe with hail larger than golf balls, winds over 70 mph and perhaps a few tornadoes.

Storms will likely form Tuesday afternoon and move east and northeast through the late afternoon and evening. The main timing for these storms is between 2-8 p.m.

A final round of storms could develop early Wednesday morning and move quickly east into East Texas. Some severe storms will be possible, especially in East Texas.

Quieter weather will take over for the remainder of Wednesday through Friday.

Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm weather is expected across North Texas today with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

