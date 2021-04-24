Several Reports of Tornadoes Near Red River Friday

The National Weather Service received several reports of tornadoes in Texas -- all along the Red River -- as a series of storms impacted much of the state Friday afternoon and evening.

The reports of tornadoes all took place between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and impacted Hall, Hardeman and Wilbarger counties along the Texas-Oklahoma border, according to the National Weather Service.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One tornado was reported near Turkey in Hall County and another south of Quanah in Hardeman County. NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock says the latter may have been reported multiple times as it tracked west to east.

A tornado does not have to touch down to be confirmed.

No injures had been reported as of Saturday afternoon.