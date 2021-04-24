severe weather

Several Reports of Tornadoes Near Red River Friday

The National Weather Service received several reports of tornadoes in Texas -- all along the Red River -- as a series of storms impacted much of the state Friday afternoon and evening.

The reports of tornadoes all took place between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and impacted Hall, Hardeman and Wilbarger counties along the Texas-Oklahoma border, according to the National Weather Service.

One tornado was reported near Turkey in Hall County and another south of Quanah in Hardeman County. NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock says the latter may have been reported multiple times as it tracked west to east.

A tornado does not have to touch down to be confirmed.

No injures had been reported as of Saturday afternoon.

