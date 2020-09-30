September Was Lovely; What Can October Bring?

September was a nearly perfect weather month in DFW. It wasn't too hot or too dry. It was just a pleasant month. Only four days featured above normal high temperatures. Five days were exactly normal, but here's the good part, 21 days had below normal high temperatures. We also set a record low temperature of 55 degrees on September 10.

September rain was pretty nice too. DFW received 3.87 inches of rain for the month. That's 1.33 inches above normal.

So how does October look? Well, let's look at what is typical. Normal temperatures drop by ten degrees through the month and daylight decreases by nearly an hour. October is actually the second wettest month of the year, averaging over four inches of rain. Some of that rain can be in the form of severe storms. October is the fifth most active tornado month of the year. It was on October 20, 2019 when an EF 3 tornado hit parts of Dallas.

Our overall weather pattern is transitioning to a La Nina pattern which tends to be warmer and drier than normal. We'll have to see if we start to see signs of that in October.