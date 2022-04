Strong storms and a possible tornado left behind some damage in Midlothian Monday night.

A semi-truck that was parked at the Love's Travel Stop in Midlothian was flipped over onto its side from the strong winds.

NBC 5 crews on the scene could see firefighters busing out the windshield to rescue the person inside the truck. Thankfully they were not injured.

NBC 5 crews are still out surveying the damage across North Texas and will have the latest updates Tuesday morning on NBC 5 Today.