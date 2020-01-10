Semi-Truck Blows Over on 635 in Las Colinas During Storms

Police are currently working a crash in the westbound lanes of IH-635 in Las Colinas where a semi-truck has flipped onto its side.

This is going on just west of the President George Bush Turnpike.

Irving Police said the truck was blown over by strong winds as a storm system moved through the area.

Irving police said the driver was trapped inside the cab, but was not hurt. The Irving Fire Department was able to remove the cab's windshield to free the driver.

Currently, the two left lanes of IH-635 are getting by as crews work to clean up the crash.