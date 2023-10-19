drought

See before/after as exceptional drought conditions worsen across DFW

Drought conditions move from extreme to exceptional, the highest ranking, for much of the Metroplex

By Adrienne Vonn

Sprinkler head drought 072918
NBC 5 News

Drought conditions continue to grip much of North Texas.

The latest drought monitor, published Thursday, Oct. 19, shows the worst category of drought (exceptional) making a return to parts of Denton, Tarrant, Parker and Wise counties.

So far this month, DFW Airport has only picked up 1.04" of rain.

October is typically our second wettest month of the year but that hasn't been the case so far this month.

Luckily, there is some rain in the forecast. While it won't be drought-busting rain, a pattern change next week will allow for wetter weather to move back into North Texas.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast here.

