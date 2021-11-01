seasonal allergies

Scratchy Throat? Watery Eyes? Pollen Shift Could Bring New Round of Suffering

During the month of November Mountain Cedar Pollen starts to Increase.

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you have been suffering from allergies, chances are it is ragweed that has been causing your irritation.

Ragweed levels have been high through much of October. Currently, ragweed and juniper are at medium levels, still causing many to have a scratchy throat or watery eyes.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A big shift in the weather pattern will bring a drop in pollen levels. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with more widespread rain on Wednesday.

Ragweed season will be winding down. Levels typically start to drop during the month of November. Grass pollen starts to decrease this time of year too.

The winter months bring new pollen to the area with another round of suffering. During the month of November, mountain cedar starts to increase. That pollen peaks during the months of December and January. Mountain Cedar levels start to drop off in February.

Weather Connection

fall weather 3 hours ago

Powerful Cold Front to Bring November Chill and Rain

Halloween Oct 31

What to Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween

This article tagged under:

seasonal allergiesallergiespollenmountain cedar pollenragweed
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us