Science With Samantha: Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 10 a.m. on Facebook and Instagram

NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies is taking to Facebook and Instagram to provide children at home during the coronavirus learn more about the science behind the weather.

Davies is delivering Science with Samantha lessons on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.

Science for kids this week!! NBC DFW Posted by Samantha Davies NBC5 on Sunday, March 22, 2020

On Monday, Davies helped children learn about cards and make their own flash cards to help them remember about cloud formations. Items needed:

construction paper, cotton balls or pads, glue stick, scissors and markers.

You can watch the lesson again here:

Science with Samantha Posted by Samantha Davies NBC5 on Monday, March 23, 2020 Mentioned during the live stream, the book Cloudette by Tom Lichtenheld.

On Wednesday, Davies will teach children about the water cycle and how to make a rain stick. The items needed are: paper towel or toilet paper cardboard roll, markers, paint, stickers, wax paper, tin foil, beans or rice, tape or a hot glue gun.

On Friday, Davies will help children create a volcano and watch it erupt! Materials needed: 2 tablespoons of baking soda, dish soap, red food coloring, vinegar, warm water, cookie sheet, Play-Doh, and optional toy dinosaurs.

Davies conducts the lessons in her backyard, and with the weather being beautiful, you may want to take the kids outdoors for this one.

Kids Enjoying Science With Samantha