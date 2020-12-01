Science with Samantha: Learning About Water Pollution

This week we team up with Daniel Cunningham to learn about water pollution. Cunningham is a consultant and garden writer, providing professionals and the public with the most current research-based information on resource efficient and water-conserving landscape management. Focused on a holistic approach, Cunningham specializes in native plants, edible landscaping, rainwater harvesting and utilizing landscapes as habitat for beneficial wildlife. He is also one of the founders of ’Rooted In’. Rooted In, is a team that brings a fresh new approach to environmental education, demonstrations, outreach and marketing.

Cunningham and his ‘little plant kid’ have a fun demonstration that you can recreate or just watch to learn about different things that pollute our area lakes and how we can keep them clean.

For more demonstrations from Daniel Cunningham check him out at www.txplantguy.com