Science with Samantha

Science with Samantha: Learning About Water Pollution

Learning about water pollution

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

This week we team up with Daniel Cunningham to learn about water pollution. Cunningham is a consultant and garden writer, providing professionals and the public with the most current research-based information on resource efficient and water-conserving landscape management. Focused on a holistic approach, Cunningham specializes in native plants, edible landscaping, rainwater harvesting and utilizing landscapes as habitat for beneficial wildlife. He is also one of the founders of ’Rooted In’. Rooted In, is a team that brings a fresh new approach to environmental education, demonstrations, outreach and marketing.

Cunningham and his ‘little plant kid’ have a fun demonstration that you can recreate or just watch to learn about different things that pollute our area lakes and how we can keep them clean.

For more demonstrations from Daniel Cunningham check him out at www.txplantguy.com

This article tagged under:

Science with Samanthawaterpollution
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us