Science With Samantha – August 5

This week, Science with Samantha will feature a joint Instagram live with Reunion Tower featuring Francine Mesa-Gaines the Reunion Tower ambassador, and her 8-year-old daughter Kiana at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Reunion Tower places supreme importance on educational opportunities for children throughout the year, involving STEM-related programming on the GeO-Deck. The Tower has partnered with a variety of local science-focused organizations to bring the magic of science to its visitors at 470 feet in the air. Many local schools have taken field trips to the GeO-Deck. To learn more about their STEM programming visit https://reuniontower.com/things-to-do/field-trips/.

This week we are taking you into the tower!

Here is the experiment and the supplies:

Rainbow in a Glass

Sugar

Water

Food coloring

Tablespoon

5 glasses or clear plastic cups

Due to the joint live session, Science with Samantha will not be seen on Facebook this week. If you follow @SDaviesNBC5 on Instagram, you will get a notification when the live experiment begins.