Scattered Showers Possible Sunday

All eyes will be on a couple of clusters of showers and storms to our west on Sunday. Those storms should hold together long enough to give western and central parts of North Texas (including DFW) rain after midnight tonight. Those storms will also push a weak cold front through the area Sunday, which combined with additional clouds and the opportunity for scattered showers, should be enough to keep high temperatures in the middle 80s.

