Saharan Dust Could Bring Spectacular Sunsets to Texas, Gulf Coast Next Week

A large plume of dust from Africa's Sahara Desert is expected to reach the US, including the Texas Gulf Coast, next week.

The dust is being picked up and transported by strong trade winds and traveling toward the Gulf Coast.

Computer models show the dust over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Friday morning. The dust is depicted by the rust color on the maps.

The forecast for Monday, June 22, shows the dust entering the Gulf of Mexico.

By next Friday, June 26, the dust is covering the Gulf coast and winds could carry some the dust particles into North Texas.

Saharan dust typically moves across parts of the Atlantic Ocean from late spring through early fall. Every once in awhile the dust plume is large enough and the trade winds strong enough to carry it thousands of miles toward the US.

When dust is in the air, the particles are high in the atmosphere and scatter light. This results in beautiful sunsets.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama has already alerted people of the gorgeous sunsets people will be seeing along the Gulf Coast where the dust will be thicker.

Dust is also good for limiting hurricane development. Hurricane season started early and active, with three named storms already. With the dust present, no tropical formation is expected over the next week. The dry air and winds with the dust prohibit tropical storm formation. Hurricanes need very humid air with light winds to form.

While there are some positives to the Saharan Dust, it can also irritate some people. If you have respiratory issues or allergies you may notice itchy eyes, nose or throat during this time.