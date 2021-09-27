Rounds of Rain and Storms Coming to North Texas This Week

After a few days of summerlike weather and above-normal temperatures, North Texas will see a shift in the weather pattern.

Beginning Tuesday and lasting through the start of the upcoming weekend, there will be several opportunities for rain as a few upper-level storm systems move in from the west.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Most of Tuesday will be dry with just a few scattered showers or storms, but the chance and coverage for rain increases by Wednesday.

Some storms this week may become severe with gusty winds and small hail. Heavy rain may also accompany a few storms leading to localized flooding.

Rain totals for the week could be as high as 2 inches.

This rain is welcome news -- we have not seen much this month. Vegetation is dry, leading to an elevated risk for grass fires Monday.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has only received 0.19 inches of rain this month, leaving us with a deficit of 2.21 inches.