Road Conditions: TEXpress Lanes Closed; DART Suspends Light Rail

A winter storm arriving Wednesday will bring a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow that will lead to deteriorating icy road conditions and some of the coldest subfreezing temperatures we've seen this year.

The inclement weather has prompted the closure of managed toll lanes and the temporary suspension of DART's light rail service. Details on both are below.

TEXPRESS LANES CLOSED

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, officials have closed all managed lanes of the TEXpress system - which includes more than 100 miles of TEXpress Lanes on eight North Texas roadways in Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties.

In a statement, TEXpress officials said, "in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, we closed the managed lanes throughout the region so that we can focus our efforts and resources on the main lanes of travel."

Last winter a massive pileup along the North Tarrant Express killed six people and injured dozens more as 130 cars, trucks, and tractor-trailers slid uncontrollably on a sheet of ice and slammed into each other in the express lanes.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board doesn't assign blame in the crashes but noted the tollway operator pre-treated that stretch of road nearly two full days before the pileup -- and did nothing after that despite freezing temperatures and falling precipitation.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

A year after the worst pileup in Fort Worth history, survivors remember the tragedy as if it were yesterday.

DART SUSPENDS LIGHT RAIL

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) said Wednesday afternoon that they were implementing Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans and suspending DART rail operations from Thursday, Feb. 3 through Sunday afternoon on Feb. 6.

DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Due to the expected poor conditions, DART recommends passengers avoid travel wherever possible. Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.

UPDATED ROAD CONDITIONS

Updated road conditions can be viewed on our Traffic page. Click here to see the latest map.