Increased Potential for Wildfires, Severe Storms Thursday

For the second time this week, North Texans are facing the possibility of large hail with another round of severe storm potential on Thursday.

POTENTIAL FOR WILDFIRES

Warm, dry, and windy conditions during the day Thursday will make for an elevated to near-critical concern for wildfires in western counties, The National Weather Service said Wednesday. Outdoor burning and any outdoor activities that have the potential for grass fires should be avoided.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for counties shaded in brown from 12PM-7PM on Thursday. Windy, warm, and dry conditions will allow for critical fire weather concerns. Avoid any outdoor activities where there is the potential for grass fires to start. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/5mUstuTSuO — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 16, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the combination of high winds, low humidity and dry grass fuel may result in wildfires highly resistant to control. These conditions are more likely along and west of the I-35 corridor, including Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio.

In a news release, the Forest Service says this "rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon is similar to Santa Ana winds and can impact parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas."

🔥 Significant fire activity is forecast for tomorrow, March 17 due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the I-35 corridor including Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio regions. 🔥



👉https://t.co/XnyNaZ2L4a pic.twitter.com/PfymJlTUr3 — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) March 16, 2022

"Wildfires that ignite under these forecast conditions are highly resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and pose a threat to public safety," said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. "We encourage residents to be cautious tomorrow, be prepared and listen to warnings from local officials.”

More information on wildfire preparations can be found on the Forest Service's website.

RISK OF SEVERE STORMS

Later Thursday, a storm system will approach from the west and result in thunderstorm development in North Texas.

NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock says storms will be more likely late Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours in areas to the east and northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, a setup similar to what forecast models predicted before Monday's storms.

Storm development is more likely before sunset. A few storms may become strong to severe between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts and hail -- quarter-sized or larger -- will be the greatest threats.

A cold front will quickly push the storms out of North Texas late Thursday night, followed by falling temperatures. Friday morning will dip into the mid-40s. Friday will be cool and breezy, but warmer weather will return for the weekend with highs back in the 70s.

Another storm system will arrive on Monday with what appears to be the best chance for widespread beneficial rain.

