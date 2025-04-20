Reported tornado leaves path of damage through Millsap in Parker County

Tornado survivors are counting their blessings no one was seriously injured.

Right after a tornado ripped through the property owned by the Schrick family in Millsap, they were out assessing damage, looking for missing cattle, and putting sheet metal over ripped off roofs.

"We never really thought it could happen to us, but it could happen to anybody," Kagen Schrick said. He was in a truck with his mother, father, and younger brother when the tornado hit.

"Finally passes over, the truck's shaking left and right, freaking out, were moving," Schrick said. "Thankfully, nobody got hurt."

The property had twisted metal wrapped around fences, tarps and parts of roofs in trees, downed trees and powerlines, missing or mangled trailers and equipment, missing cattle, and damaged homes and barns.

"We were in the cellar and we heard a roar, freight train," Jason Schrick said. "My mom is a mile up the pasture. She's fine, but there is debris and fences down all the way up; gone!"

It was after 10:30 p.m. when the weather turned. Kim Wells was at home in bed, listening to the news.

"They had just said a sheriff spotted a tornado crossing 20 into the heart of Millsap," Wells said. The power went out right after that, and the storm was on top of her. "The whole window, trees, and everything landed in our bed on top of us."

"Beyond this house here, there's some pretty significant tree damage, and then a corral is completely wiped out," Parker County ESD 7 Fire Chief Rodney Robertson said. "This is my second tornado to be in command of. This one appears to be fairly narrow, but I do not know how long the damage path goes towards the northeast."

Jason Schrick said his family has been on the property since 1985, running their Schrick Land & Cattle, Ltd. business.

"You know, there might not be as many people, but everyone out here are ranchers," Wells, who rents a house on the Schrick property, said. "Every fence is down for miles, there are cows everywhere, people's livelihood."

"Yeah," Kagen Schrick said. "We're all alive. That’s all we can hope for. It's all we're praying for."

The National Weather Service said it will gather damage reports Sunday, and crews will conduct damage surveys on Monday to determine the path and strength of any tornadoes.