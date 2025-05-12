weather

Record highs and near triple-digit heat this week. How early in the season is this?

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week

By Samantha Davies

Mid-week highs will range from mid-90s to 100 degrees.

A ridge in the jet stream will allow for above normal warmth in North Texas. The normal high for this time of year is 82 degrees. Highs will range from the mid-90s to 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with a high of 98 degrees at DFW Airport, which would be a record high for the day. The record high currently stands at 95 degrees.

This heat is ahead of schedule. DFW normally sees its first triple-digit day in early July.

After the peak of the heat on Wednesday, temperatures do come down a bit, but it stays warm. Highs through the end of the week will be in the low 90s. Long range forecast keeps above normal warmth in the forecast through the end of May.

weather
