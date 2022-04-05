Record High Reached Tuesday Breaks 87-Year-Old Record

The temperature at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reached 94 degrees Tuesday, breaking an 87-year-old record for the high on this day.

The previous record for April 5 was 89 degrees and was set in 1935. The average temperature for today is 76.5.

While the temperature sets a new high mark for April 5, it's not the earliest in the year for hitting 94 degrees. In 1996, it reached 94 degrees on Feb. 21.

That's the earliest date for hitting that mark since the National Weather Service began keeping records on Sept. 1, 1898.

The unseasonal heat won't last long. NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said a cold front will come in Tuesday night and drop temperatures into the 50s overnight. The high Wednesday is expected to be far lower than Tuesday with a high of 73.