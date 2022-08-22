Record Deluge Includes Totals Nearing 15 Inches as Rain Continues to Fall

Incredible rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago and may soon make today the rainiest 24 hours ever recorded in DFW.

Rain first began falling at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday, starting a 24-hour clock on this rain event. As of 12:10 p.m., the National Weather Service reports that just over nine inches of rain have fallen so far.

That total is currently good enough for second place on the list of most rainfall in a 24-hour period but with rain expected to continue into Monday afternoon, the top record may still fall.

According to the NWS, the most rainfall ever recorded over a 24-hour period was Sept. 4-5, 1932 when 9.57 inches fell in Fort Worth.

MOST RAINFALL IN A 24-HOUR PERIOD

Sept. 4-5, 1932, 9.57 inches Aug. 21-22, 2022, 9.02 inches April 24-25, 1922, 8.81 inches Sept. 21-22, 2018, 8.11 inches

NEARLY 15 INCHES OF RAIN FALLS IN DALLAS COUNTY

Firefighters across Dallas County were hard at work blocking off impassable roads covered with high water and pulling stranded drivers to safety after nearly 15 inches of rain poured down through Monday morning.

At about 9 a.m. Dallas Police tweeted a list of dozens of locations where there were high water calls. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed to NBC 5 early Monday afternoon that they have responded to about 200 calls for help in high water since about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, police continue to warn drivers about numerous road closures due to flooding and urge drivers to never attempt to drive through high water.

Dallas County remains under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 p.m. due to threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The county also remains under a Flood Watch until 8 p.m. due to the threat of flooding in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

FORT WORTH, ARLINGTON RECORD NEARLY 9 INCHES OF RAIN

Rain totals so far in Tarrant County are closing in on nine inches as a Flash Flood Warning and Flood Watch continue Monday afternoon.

In Fort Worth, 8.41 inches have been reported while 7.72 inches have been recorded in Arlington.

Area police departments and city officials, including Fort Worth, Arlington and White Settlement, among others, have been tweeting about area roads impacted by flooding. In all cases, drivers are warned to never drive through high water and to turn around, don't drown.

Tarrant County remains under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 p.m. due to threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The county also remains under a Flood Watch until 8 p.m. due to the threat of flooding in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

3rd WETTEST AUGUST ON RECORD IN DFW

NBC 5's Meteorologist Grant Johnston said the rainfall in North Texas through Monday has helped this August become the third wettest on record.

The record comes after 67 days without measurable rain and with most of the area under exceptional drought. Prior to this most recent rain event, North Texas was 17 inches below normal for annual rainfall.

The U.S. Drought Monitor will update the drought conditions on Thursday.

HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS DELAYED AFTER HEAVY RAIN

According to Flight Aware, as of 12:45 p.m., there are currently nearly 200 flights delayed out of Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. More than 50 flights have been canceled.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to area airports.

