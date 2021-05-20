Recent Rains Erase Drought and Fill North Texas Lakes

This week started wet. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received almost three inches of rain this week.

The total for the month is 4.52 inches, giving us a surplus of 1.56 inches. The normal rainfall month to date is 2.96 inches. The cities of Dallas and Plano picked up over five inches of rain this week.

Despite the flooding issues, recent rain put our soil and lakes in a good spot heading into the summer months. The drought has been erased in North Texas.

Near Hillsboro and Gainesville, the soil is still dry but not to the point of drought status.

Most area lakes are full or above conservation level.

The long-range forecast for the next three months calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures and normal rainfall.