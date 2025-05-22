weather

What is a Nor'Easter? Storm slams east coast ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Ryann Jones

A rare nor'easter is currently impacting the New England region, bringing messy weather just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. But just how rare is this event?

What is a Nor'easter?

A nor’easter is a type of storm system typically found along the East Coast of the United States. It is characterized by strong northeast winds coming in from the coast associated with a powerful upper-level low-pressure system, dropping below 995mb. These storms can bring heavy rain, strong winds, and sometimes snow.

You’ll most often hear the term "nor’easter" during the winter, when these storms are more common and frequently dump heavy snow across the region. However, not all nor’easters are major snow producers.

In this case, snow is limited to the higher elevations, while most areas are experiencing torrential rain and wind gusts exceeding 55 mph.

Nor’easters become significantly less frequent in May, with only about a 2% chance of occurrence during this time of year.

As a result, this storm is expected to cause major travel disruptions heading into the holiday weekend.

