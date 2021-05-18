flash flooding

Rain Potential Diminishing, But Not Gone

By Rick Mitchell

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 am Thursday for most of North Texas, although the likelihood of any heavy rain overnight is very low.

There is still the potential for scattered showers and storms over the next few days, but widespread heavy rain is unlikely. In fact, there will be more dry hours each day than wet ones.

The highest chance of scattered showers and storms on Thursday will be across East Texas, with rain chances decreasing farther west.

Total rain potential through Saturday will be highest in Southeast Texas where an additional two to three inches of rain is possible. North Texas rain amounts will generally be around a half of an inch, to as much as an inch.

