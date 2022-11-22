Rain Expected This Thanksgiving in North Texas

Recent forecast models are trending wetter. A slow-moving weather system will keep rain in the forecast through the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday through Friday will not be a washout, but showers and even thunderstorms can be expected.

The weather system will begin to approach North Texas on Wednesday. Expect clouds with a few light showers or sprinkles throughout the day.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Thursday, Thanksgiving, the rain will be heavier with a few thunderstorms as a cold front passes through the area. A few scattered storms will produce locally heavy rain and lightning. At this time, severe weather is not expected.

In the wake of the cold front, the chance for light showers will linger on Friday. The rain will start to taper off Friday night into early Saturday morning.

No single day will be a washout, but you should have a backup plan if you have outdoor activities planned. Forecast models have not been consistent with the forecast this week. This could continue to change so be sure to keep checking back for updates.