Rain Chances Return Sunday

After a dry start to the weekend, occasional light rain will impact parts of North Texas on Sunday. But, it won’t be a washout and rainfall is expected to be light.

Although an isolated storm cannot be ruled out near the Red River, no severe weather is expected. The best chance for rain will be from early afternoon into the evening.

The rain will gradually end from west to east Sunday night as a cold front moves through. Most of the upcoming work week will be dry. Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures back in the 60s.

A stronger front will pass through the region Tuesday, bringing below normal temperatures back into the area. Morning lows will dip into the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday morning, with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll return to warmer weather Friday through the weekend.