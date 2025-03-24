Rain chances increase as unsettled weather moves into North Texas this week

What is happening?

A warm and active weather pattern is expected to move into North Texas this week, bringing a low risk of severe weather and potential for minor flooding.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A series of atmospheric disturbances and fronts will bring rain chances starting Wednesday, with coverage becoming more widespread by the end of the week.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The severe weather threat is currently low, with North Texas included in the general risk for thunderstorms. However, some storms could become strong, bringing small hail and gusty winds.

Additionally, due to the lack of rainfall in many areas, minor flooding could become a concern in regions where heavy rain persists on saturated ground.

Either way, North Texas needs this beneficial rain this week after a month marked by wildfire threats.

We are nearing the end of March with less than an inch of total rainfall, well below the monthly normal of over three inches. The good news is that we are still above our normal yearly rainfall.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer this week.