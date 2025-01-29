Heavy rain and storms into Thursday morning; Flood Warning in effect for DFW

A potent storm system moving into North Texas is bringing unsettled weather to the region.

Scattered showers began during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. The chance of heavier rain and thunderstorms continued Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A Flood Warning has been posted for parts of North Texas and will remain in effect until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials from the National Weather Service issued a warning not to drive cars through flooded areas and to use caution when walking near riverbanks.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A Flood Watch also remains in effect for portions of North Texas, including the Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Lamar, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties. The Flood Watch will continue until noon on Thursday.

Much of the DFW metroplex received 2 to 6 inches of rain overnight, resulting in some flooding and high water on area roads. The storms will move out quickly though, leaving dry weather and a return of sunshine by midday Thursday.

Severe weather outlook

While the severe threat is low, a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has much of North Texas included in a level one risk for severe storms.

Weekend forecast

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and 70s. Check out the full forecast here.