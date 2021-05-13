Quiet Next Few Days Before More Storms Next Week

After several days of wet and gray weather in North Texas, expect the clouds to break up and the sun to come through both Thursday and Friday with warming temperatures.

Enjoy it while it lasts.

By the weekend, expect continued warming with breezy south winds before an unsettled weather pattern returns.

An upper level low will establish itself to the west, allowing low-level moisture to spread northward. These two factors will contribute to a continued risk for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday into much of next week.

There will be the potential for heavy rain with amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible, with isolated higher amounts. This could lead to some renewed flooding. Good wind shear and instability could lead to severe weather, too.

Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport picked up 1.82" of rain for the month of May so far, which is an inch above average for the month. But, it's still below average for the year so far.

