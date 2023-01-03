Quadrantid Meteors Peak Overnight, Clouds Clearing Though Moonlight May Mar Viewing

January marks the annual arrival of the peak of the Quadrantid meteors, typically one of the best meteor showers of the year if you're lucky enough to see them under ideal conditions.

Though active from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023, the Quadrantids will peak overnight Tuesday, Jan. 3-4.

According to the American Meteor Society, the peak viewing window for the Quadrantids is short -- only about six hours -- and viewing can often be hampered by winter cloud cover, moonlight, or other seasonal factors.

This year, conditions are not expected to be optimal with the moon being 92% full and very bright, but meteors can still be seen if you're lucky. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said the skies should be clearing, with clouds moving out tonight and overnight.

The peak viewing window begins at about 9 p.m. in North Texas and runs until about 3 a.m.

Shooting stars will originate from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper, though meteors will be visible in all areas of the sky. The AMS said Quadrantids don't often have long trains but do often produce bright fireballs as they streak across the sky at 25.5 miles per second.

Under dark, clear skies viewers looking up at Quadrantids can normally expect about 25 meteors an hour. During the peak window, however, NASA said that number could jump to as many as 200 per hour.

The six-hour peak is so short, NASA said, because of the shower's thin stream of particles and the fact that the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle.

If you miss the Quadrantids, there are several opportunities to watch meteor showers every year. Next up is the Lyrids, which are active from April 15-29.