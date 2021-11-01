fall weather

Powerful Cold Front to Bring November Chill and Rain

Once the cold front arrives around midday Tuesday, temperatures will begin to tumble

By Grant Johnston

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Right on schedule, it's about to feel like November in a big way.

Monday's gorgeous weather with sunshine and 70s will be followed Tuesday by a major league cold front.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This cold front will knock temperatures down into the 50s Tuesday afternoon with rain chances not far behind, either.

The rain will be mainly in the form of showers Tuesday evening before it really sets in Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute will likely be wet.

Once the rain begins Wednesday, it's expected to stick around for several hours. Severe weather is not expected, but there could certainly be some thunderstorms with heavy downpours.

Rain totals should generally be in the 1 to 1.5" range for DFW.

As for temperatures, they will be chilly. In fact, it looks like the cold air so far this season will arrive late in the week. Once the cold front arrives around midday Tuesday, temperatures will begin to tumble.

Even cooler air will settle in Wednesday with the expected high to remain in the 50s. The pattern will remain nippy for the rest of the week with highs staying in the 50s. Low temperatures will be dropping into the 40s Thursday morning and likely 30s by Friday morning.

Weather Connection

Halloween 23 hours ago

What to Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 21

Fall Photos 2021

Weather Links

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

fall weatherRAINcold front
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us