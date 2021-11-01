Powerful Cold Front to Bring November Chill and Rain

Right on schedule, it's about to feel like November in a big way.

Monday's gorgeous weather with sunshine and 70s will be followed Tuesday by a major league cold front.

This cold front will knock temperatures down into the 50s Tuesday afternoon with rain chances not far behind, either.

The rain will be mainly in the form of showers Tuesday evening before it really sets in Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute will likely be wet.

Once the rain begins Wednesday, it's expected to stick around for several hours. Severe weather is not expected, but there could certainly be some thunderstorms with heavy downpours.

Rain totals should generally be in the 1 to 1.5" range for DFW.

As for temperatures, they will be chilly. In fact, it looks like the cold air so far this season will arrive late in the week. Once the cold front arrives around midday Tuesday, temperatures will begin to tumble.

Even cooler air will settle in Wednesday with the expected high to remain in the 50s. The pattern will remain nippy for the rest of the week with highs staying in the 50s. Low temperatures will be dropping into the 40s Thursday morning and likely 30s by Friday morning.

